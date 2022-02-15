Netflix revealed the first trailer for Pieces of Her, starring actress and model Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle) as Andy Oliver and Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette (Knives Out) as her mother, Laura. The Australian celebrity duo will star alongside David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, and Omari Hardwick on the main cast.

Written by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland), the first eight-episode season will be directed entirely by The Plot Against America director Minkie Spiro. The season was all filmed on a single-camera setup in Sydney, Australia. Pieces of Her is executive produced by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) and Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies). The film comes from Papandrea’s Sydney and Los Angeles-based production company Made Up Stories, which she co-founded with Reese Witherspoon to focus on creating films by and about women.

The series is based on the 2018 thriller novel of the same name by the aptronym-named, award-winning crime writer Karin Slaughter. The book follows Andrea Oliver as she learns that her mother has a secret, past identity, and enemies that now know who she is. A TV adaption for Netflix was first announced back in 2019.

Slaughter has published 21 novels since 2001, most of which are part of “The Grant County” and “The Will Trent” series. She’s received many awards and nominations for her bibliography, including the British Crime Writers’ Association’s Ian Fleming Steel Dagger award in 2015 for her novel Cop Town. Slaughter’s latest novel, Girl, Forgotten, releases Aug. 23 via Harper Collins.

Pieces of Her premiers on Netflix on March 4.