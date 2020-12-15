Watch: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Trailer Returns To Isla Nubar

This September saw the release of the first ever TV series in the Jurassic Park franchise – Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The animated show promised to be a fun family-friendly prequel to the 2015 movie, but a major twist revealed that it was actually taking place concurrently with the events of that film, as the first season ended with the main characters trapped on Isla Nubar after it’s overrun by dinos.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out what happens next, as Camp Cretaceous returns for its second season next month and Netflix have now unveiled a new trailer for the sophomore run of the show. The preview features the likes of Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams, Westworld), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega, You) and Kenji (Ryan Potter, Titans) reacting to the fact that they’re all alone in a dinosaur-filled theme park in different ways. Obviously, it’s a scary scenario, but it’s also kind of a dream situation for a kid.

As exec produced by the masterminds of the Jurassic universe, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, it was a genius move to link Camp Cretaceous directly into the timeline of the movies like this. That does mean the show has a finite lifespan, though, as Isla Nubar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. However, it’s possible the series could throw another twist into the works, and have the campers react to the dinosaurs escaping into the outer world, as happens at the end of FK.

It’s handy that the animated series is returning so soon, too, as we have a while to wait until Jurassic World: Dominion arrives. The third installment in the World series, and the sixth entry in the franchise overall, was supposed to drop in the summer of 2021 but was ultimately pushed back to June 2022 following the pandemic affecting filming. So, make the most of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 when it lands on Netflix this January 22nd.