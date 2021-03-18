Watch: Jamie Foxx Returns To Comedy In First Trailer For New Netflix Show

In a surprise career move, Jamie Foxx is returning to his comedy roots with Netflix’s new sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which debuts on the streamer next month. Our first look at the upcoming show has now arrived via a trailer, and you can check it out up above.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! follows the Django Unchained actor as Brian, a single father and owner of a cosmetics company who tries to bond with his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew) when she moves in with him. The series is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his real-life daughter, Corinne Foxx, who’s on board as an exec producer.

This marks the actor’s first major role in a TV comedy since In Living Color, the hit 90s sketch show that also featured the likes of Jim Carrey and the Wayans family, which gave him his big break in its later seasons. Dad will even see Foxx reunite with his former In Living Color co-star David Alan Grier, who plays Pops, a character loosely based on his stepfather.

In keeping with the show being a throwback to Foxx’s 90s comedy beginnings, Dad looks to be a classic, old-school sitcom going by this trailer, with the star pulling an Eddie Murphy and playing multiple supporting roles, too. Meanwhile, Grier promises to be a highlight as a highly inappropriate grandpa (even though there are only 11 years between him and Foxx in real life).

This is just the latest collaboration between Foxx and Netflix, with the star previously appearing in last summer’s superhero movie Project Power. Away from streaming, Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro in Marvel/Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is due out in theaters this December.

Don’t miss Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! when it debuts on the streamer in less than a month’s time, on April 14th.