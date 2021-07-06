Watch: Transformers: War For Cybertron – Kingdom Trailer Teases The Final Battle

You wait years for the Transformers franchise to revisit the Beast Wars mythos, and then two projects come along and once to do exactly that. In great news for fans who can’t wait until next summer for Steven Caple Jr.’s Rise of the Beasts to introduce the Maximals and Predacons into the mix, the third installment in Netflix’s War for Cyberton trilogy is coming to streaming in just a few weeks.

The first full-length trailer for Kingdom has now landed, and it looks as though it’ll be catnip for longtime fans of the property, doubling down on both nostalgia and fan service while continuing the impressively animated action that characterized opening two chapters Siege and Earthrise, drawing a line under what’s gained a reputation as one of the best animated Transformers projects ever.

We’ve known for a long time that this is the direction War for Cyberton has been heading, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. The Beast Wars characters have remained massively popular ever since making their first appearance a quarter of a century ago, and their animated Netflix debut will serve as an appetizer for the 1990s-set Rise of the Beasts, which has already recruited Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal.

The world’s most popular streaming service has carved out a solid niche for taking well-known brands and adapting them into acclaimed animated shows, something that’s set to become a hallmark of the original content lineup for the foreseeable future. War for Cybertron – Kingdom might be far from the last time we see the Autobots and Decepticons on the platform, then, but it’s also shaping up to be appointment viewing for those with a keen interest in the giant alien robots.