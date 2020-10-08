Watch: Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Trailer Teases More Chilling Stories

When it comes to delivering gripping, entertaining and binge-worthy content – be it movies or TV shows – Netflix is the undisputed king. Indeed, all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept millions of people indoors and at home, the streaming giant has been delivering a steady stream of excellent titles that have captivated audiences and become all that anyone can talk about.

Be it Tiger King or Cursed, Enola Holmes or The Umbrella Academy and many others, there’s been a ton of great content to dig into and no shortage of fantastic films and TV series to watch. But perhaps one of the most talked about recent releases was Unsolved Mysteries. And understandably so.

The revival was a monster hit for Netflix, dominating the most-watched list for a long while. And now, we’ve got Volume 2 quickly approaching, as it’ll be here just in time for Halloween, on October 19th. Better yet, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the next run today and as you can see up above, it teases a whole new batch of chilling stories that will no doubt grip fans around the world.

As we learned the other month, there are six fresh episodes coming with Volume 2 and according to Netflix, they’ll bring us more “unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.” So, pretty much what you’d expect then. And at least judging by the trailer we have here, it does indeed seem that we’ll be getting more of the same.

Not that that’s a bad thing, mind you. The first run of Unsolved Mysteries made for some great television and it was difficult not to be completely engrossed by almost all of the stories it presented. As such, if Netflix can continue in a similar vein with this new batch of episodes, they’ll surely find themselves with another chart-topper when it drops later this month.