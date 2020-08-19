Netflix Announces Premiere Date For Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2

When it comes to delivering high-quality, gripping and binge-worthy content, Netflix is king. Indeed, over the last few months, as millions remain stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the streamer has been bringing their A-game with tons of fantastic movies and TV shows to keep us entertained.

From Tiger King to Cursed, The Old Guard to Extraction and many, many more, there’s been a lot of great content on the platform over the last little while. But perhaps one of the most talked about titles was Unsolved Mysteries. And rightly so.

The recent revival had everyone buzzing and was a huge hit for Netflix, dominating the charts for a long time and easily becoming one of their biggest summer success stories. And now, to capitalize on the momentum, the company has announced that Volume 2 will be here in just a few months, on October 19th.

What can we expect when Unsolved Mysteries returns? Well, there are six new episodes on the way and according to Netflix, we’ll get to dive into more “unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.”

Details beyond that remain scarce, but no doubt the company will be following up Volume 1 with an equally as enticing and compelling watch, and frankly, given how addictive the first batch of episodes was, we can’t wait to see what they’ve got cooked up for us.

In the meantime, though, September is looking to be a fantastic month for new content as well, with over 100 new movies/TV shows being announced earlier today. So if you need something to occupy your time with before the next run of Unsolved Mysteries arrives, don’t worry, as the streaming site has got you covered.