A new trailer for I Love That For You, starring Vanessa Bayer, teases a charming new comedy series on Showtime centered around the exciting world of a home shopping channel.

Bayer stars as Joanna Gold, a childhood leukemia survivor looking to shed her label as “cancer girl” and follow her dreams of becoming a host on the fictional Special Value Network.

The show is being billed as “inspired by true events,” and follows Joanna as she branches away from a somewhat- sheltered existence, including moving away from her parents, and starting a budding romance for the first time in her adult life.

Joanna even gets to befriend her idol, played by Molly Shannon, who is the charismatic star of the network. But can the aspiring TV host’s reality catch up with her ambitions? Watch as a tiny white lie Joanna tells her boss, played by Jenifer Lewis, in a bid to keep her job, snowballs into an unwieldy web of deception. It seems that living the dream may come with too high a price tag, after all.

We’re excited that Bayer, who was a consistent comedic highlight as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2017, is getting to play opposite another legendary talent from the NBC sketch comedy show, Shannon.

Since leaving SNL, Bayer has not strayed far from our thoughts, thanks to memorable appearances in Netflix’s comedy Ibiza in 2018, the sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and as Officer Debbie Fogle in Brooklyn Nine Nine, among others. However, we’re happy to see her strong career streak continue with the Showtime series set to premiere next month, as well as her forthcoming appearance in DC League of Super-Pets.

I Love That For You premieres on Showtime on April 29.