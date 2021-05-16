Watch: The Walking Dead Season 11 Promo Returns To The Commonwealth

AMC has released a short new in-production teaser that reminds us work is underway on the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. The post-apocalyptic drama returned for six fresh episodes earlier this year, but these were specially produced during the pandemic to keep fans ticking over. Season 11 will return to the full scope and scale of the series as we’re used to it and, according to one star of the show in this new promo, it’ll feel like a movie.

The teaser gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of the last run’s opening two-parter, promising that it will head back to the Commonwealth, where Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and the others remain incarcerated. In contrast to season 10C, these episodes will be typical ensemble pieces, with Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Paola Lazaro (Princess) and Khary Payton (Ezekiel) also shown to be goofing around on set. In fact, Payton is heard to say that he feels like he’s in a cinematic production.

The Commonwealth is expected to be a major driving force of season 11, with the enormous community – the biggest in the TWD universe – serving as the main setting for the final arc of the comic book series. It would be difficult to realize this storyline with the kind of lower key episodes produced for season 10C, so it’s good news that the new run will return to normal. Showrunner Angela Kang has previously teased that the opener will feature “tons of zombies and lots of action and fun and intrigue, and locations we’ve never seen.”

As this promo reminds us, The Walking Dead is due to return to AMC to kick off its super-sized 24-episode final season on August 22nd. It’ll then carry on through 2022 before spinoffs like Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s show and anthology Tales of the Walking Dead debut later that year.