Watch: The Walking Dead In-Production Trailer Teases Its 2021 Return

The Walking Dead is in the midst of production on its next batch of episodes, and AMC has shared a new trailer which teases what’s to come when the post-apocalyptic drama returns in early 2021. Due to COVID-related reasons, its eleventh and final season won’t arrive until next fall but what we do have to look forward to in the meantime is six additional episodes of season 10.

This trailer, which you can watch in the player above, combines footage from the recent season 10 finale with exclusive footage of a virtual table read of the next episode, titled “Home Sweet Home”. It appears to be one that’s focused on Maggie’s return, following her surprise comeback in episode 10×16. This trailer teases the scene we’ve all been waiting for – how Maggie will react when she finds out how Negan has changed in the time since she’s been gone.

In the trailer, Melissa McBride’s Carol and Norman Reedus’ Daryl lay the whole story on the table, telling their old friend about how Carol released Negan from his jail cell so that he could infiltrate the Whisperers and kill Alpha for them. However, Carol also makes clear that Negan was part of the attack on Hilltop, Maggie’s old home. It’s a lot for Maggie to swallow, but going by this table read, she seems to be taking it pretty well.

These six bonus episodes will be anthology-like in nature, focusing on different characters or groups of characters each episode, which allow for safer environments on set during these times. “Home Sweet Home” is clearly the Maggie episode, while another will put the spotlight on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan. Morgan’s real-life spouse Hilarie Burton will play Negan’s late wife Lucille in flashbacks.

It might be a few months away, but The Walking Dead will return to AMC sometime in 2021. In the meantime, new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and Walking Dead: World Beyond air weekly.