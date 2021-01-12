Watch: The Walking Dead Season 10C Trailer Teases 6 New Episodes

The Walking Dead is returning for a batch of fresh episodes in about six weeks’ time, and this new promo reminds us why we should be feeling the hype. Produced last fall and made specifically to comply with COVID-19 regulations, these six anthology-style outings will feature the survivors continuing their journeys after defeating the Whisperers and take place ahead of the show’s eleventh and final season.

Unlike the previous trailer, which unveiled fresh footage, this promo features stills of the main characters, with quotes played over the top. There’s Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Princess (Paula Lazaro), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and, last but not least, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). “Coming February 28,” the tagline reads. “Six new stories, one shared fate.”

Season 10C consists of “Home Sweet Home,” which will follow up on Maggie’s comeback in the last episode, “Find Me,” based around Daryl and Carol, “Once More,” featuring Aaron and Gabriel, “Splinter,” returning to Eugene and co.’s confrontation with the Commonwealth, “Diverged,” the second part of the Daryl and Carol storyline, and “Here’s Negan.” The season finale will be an adaptation of the prequel comic of the same name, exploring the former villain’s origin story.

New cast members joining the franchise in these episodes include Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, the mysterious masked man accompanying Maggie, Terminator 2 icon Robert Patrick as newcomer Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife, as Negan’s late spouse Lucille. Generally, though, there won’t be the kind of scale that’s typical for the series as these installments are more like character pieces meant to bridge the gap between seasons 10 and 11.

In any case, don’t miss the survivors getting closer to their ultimate fate when The Walking Dead season 10C kicks off Sunday, February 28th on AMC.