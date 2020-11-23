Watch: New Walking Dead Trailer Teases The Show’s February Return

Fear the Walking Dead aired its midseason premiere on AMC last night, and the network used the event episode to tease the upcoming return of parent series The Walking Dead in just a few months time. We’ve previously got a taste for season 10C, a six-episode mini-series that’s in the works now, in the form of snippets of virtual table reads. This new trailer, though, gives us our first look at actual footage from the episodes, as well as a few behind-the-scenes shots, too.

“We’re gearing up for an epic return,” the official TWD Twitter account wrote in its caption for the trailer, once it was shared online. “All-New #TWD episodes return February 28th.”

As well as featuring looks at fan favorites like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Maggie Rheee (Lauren Cohan), this in-production trailer teases the new guest stars who are set to be important in these new episodes. We’ve already met the masked man in the season 10 finale and recently we found out his name and actor – he’s Elijah, as played by Okea Eme-Akwari. We’ve still yet to see him unmasked, but we get a new glimpse of him here. The Walking Dead Officially Announces Production Restart With Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom Then there’s newcomer Mays, as portrayed by Terminator 2 legend Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan’s late wife Lucille and young Hershel Rhee (actor currently unknown), Maggie and the late Glenn’s son.

Produced specifically to be made within COVID safety protocols, we’ve been told that season 10c will be anthology-like, offering deep dives into the characters and scaling back on the all-out zombie action (walker hordes aren’t big on social distancing). A full batch of synopses for the episodes have already been released, teasing what we can expect when the show returns. And like this trailer reminds us, The Walking Dead makes a comeback on AMC on February 28th, 2021.