Watch: ‘Who Killed Sara?’ season 3 trailer teases shocking revelations

The new trailer for the third and final season of Netflix‘s Who Killed Sara? is here, and it teases not only thrills but unexpected and shocking revelations.

The Mexican mystery thriller centers around Manolo Cardona’s Alex, who is hell-bent on exacting revenge on the real culprit of the person who killed his sister, a crime for which he was falsely imprisoned for 18 years.

In the newest season, Alex tries to recover her sister’s body from a grave, but it isn’t there. Following a trail of clues, he stumbles upon an unknown entity called Medusa and struggles to grasp who she is and what her involvement is. It’s all building up to perhaps coming one step closer to finding out who is behind Sara’s disappearance.

Enemies will become allies in this final season as Alex finally uncovers an answer to a question that has been plaguing him for years: What is the truth behind Sarah’s disappearance?

Fans are already hyping up the third season of Who Killed Sara?, including the much-anticipated cameo appearance of Mexican actress and singer Maite Perroni.

Another fan was just excited Who Killed Sara? season three is coming out sooner than initially expected, now slated for next month.

Who Killed Sara? season three hits Netflix May 18.