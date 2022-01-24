Netflix is bringing crime, comedy, murder-solving together for an upcoming series that’s sure to make you laugh as much as it makes the guests involved scratch their heads. Murderville stars Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle and each day brings a new murder case to his desk.

Every day also brings a new celebrity detective in training sent to help him solve the mystery. From Conan O’Brien and Ken Jeong to Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone — Seattle’s guests aren’t scripted and have no idea what will be thrown at them during the episodes.

The show is based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville.

The official synopsis for Murderville is as follows:

“Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.”

As the trailer shows, there will be laughter and surprises to go around on their journey to solving murders, and they’re all in it to win it. Murderville will make you gasp, and you better do it right — Detective Seattle means serious business, sort of.