Watch: Yelena is on the hunt in new ‘Hawkeye’ promo

Even though she was only onscreen for a matter of seconds, with her stunt double doing most of the heavy lifting, Florence Pugh and her Marvel Cinematic Universe alter ego Yelena Belova were trending all day yesterday after she finally showed face in Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

After becoming an instant fan favorite in this summer’s Black Widow, fans could barely contain themselves when it was first announced she’d be returning to the MCU in rapid fashion, and she’s got Clint Barton in her sights after being sent on a misguided revenge mission that blames him for the death of Natasha Romanoff.

A new promo for next week’s installment showcases more of Yelena in 30 seconds than we got in the entirety of yesterday’s outing, which means fans will no doubt end up watching it on repeat. There looks to be plenty going on, and that’s without even considering the widely-expected debut of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

There’s Yelena, the Tracksuit Mafia, Echo, possibly Kingpin, maybe Eleanor Bishop and almost certainly Jack Duquesne to contend with, so Clint and Kate are going to be kept plenty busy as their festive romp through the streets of New York City in Hawkeye draws to a close.