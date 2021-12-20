After a teaser trailer last month, HBO released the first official trailer for Euphoria in the run-up to the premiere of its second season next month.



The new trailer, which is available to view above, hints that things won’t be slowing down one bit in the turbulent lives of the show’s cast of promiscuous high school socialites. Zendaya’s Rue is once again attending support group meetings to cope with her addiction after yet another relapse, even as she carries about a suitcase packed with an array of illicit drugs.



Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer’s Jules appears to be back in the picture after running away last season and somebody is out for blood as they carry a gun through the streets of East Highland.



The official synopsis for the new season reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”



The first season of Euphoria debuted to critical acclaim all the way back in 2019, and the new season was set to begin filming in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to setbacks. As a result, fans have been waiting quite some time for the new season, with only a couple of special COVID-safe episodes released last year to hold them over in the meantime.



The Sam Levinson-helmed series will make its return to the small screen on Jan. 9 and will star Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, and Eric Dane in addition to Schafer and Zendaya.