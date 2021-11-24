A new teaser trailer confirms the second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed teen drama series, Euphoria, will begin on January 9.



The new trailer, which is available to view in full above, teases plenty of new chaos and drama, and perhaps even some violence is in store for the new season. Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) emotional state looks to be as unstable as ever as she continues her on-again-off-again struggle with addiction and depression.

The series’ first season aired in 2019 and garnered broad critical acclaim for its performances, its mesmerizing soundtrack by Labrinth, and its cinematography, despite some controversy over what some critics found to be excessive use of sex and nudity for a show centered on high schoolers. It focuses heavily on a budding romance between two emotionally broken and traumatized teenagers, Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules.



In similar fashion to countless other films and series, the second season of Euphoria faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and two special episodes, each focusing on either Rue or Jules, aired last December and January to fill in the gaps between the seasons and keep fans at bay during the long wait for season 2.



In addition to Schafer and Zendaya, the series also stars Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and Alexa Demie as well as others. The new season will begin on HBO Max starting January 9.