‘We are very close’: Cashay Proudfoot from ‘Love Island: USA’ confirms relationship status with Xander Hastings from ‘Survivor’

Towards the end of 2023, Cashay Proudfoot from Love Island: USA season 3 and Xander Hastings from Survivor season 41 threw reality television lovers for a loop when the duo started to share some rather flirtatious content via social media, causing some dating rumors to surface.

For those who are unfamiliar with Proudfoot, she had a less than ideal journey on season 3 of Love Island: USA, finding herself unlucky in love time and time again, despite sparking up a connection with Christian Longnecker, Cinco Holland, Isaiah Harmison, Korey Gandy, Charlie Lynch, and more. Entering the villa on day 1 and leaving the villa on day 32, Proudfoot’s journey within the reality TV world did not end there, competing on The Challenge: USA season 1 alongside a few other Love Island: USA alums shortly after. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old found herself packing her bags after losing her second elimination challenge to Survivor legend Sarah Lacina, ultimately leading to her untimely exit in episode 9.

On the contrary, Xander Hastings was rather successful on Survivor 41, finishing in third place after falling short to Erika Casupanan and Deshawn Radden in a 7-1-0 vote. Obtaining an Extra Vote and a Hidden Immunity Idol within the first few days of the game, Hastings put a massive target on his back far too early, causing him to fly under the radar socially and strategically. While he won quite a few Immunity Challenges to last day after day in the game, Hastings ultimately secured his spot in the Final Tribal Council, however, his social and strategic game was deemed to be rather weak in comparison to Casupanan and Radden.

Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings via tiktok pic.twitter.com/QRYFGiNXiW — Tigs 🔱 (@NatalieStan8) December 31, 2023

Nowadays (despite competing on entirely different reality TV shows), the pair has grown extremely close, with Hastings making an appearance in Proudfoot’s Instagram livestream on New Year’s Eve, Hastings making an appearance in Proudfoot’s TikTok video on what appeared to be a date night, and Proudfoot commenting “my man my man my MANNNN” on a sexy solo shot of Hastings shared via Instagram.

Because of this, reality TV lovers have speculated that the duo is dating, however, Proudfoot recently put the rumors to rest. “Xander and I are not dating or in a relationship, but we are very close! We’ve always had a very playful friendship,” the New York native shared exclusively with We Got This Covered on January 8, and it looks like we finally have our answer!

While Cashay Proudfoot and Xander Hastings are not a couple, we cannot help but ship the pair of best friends. Can you imagine a more attractive duo than this?

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both reality TV stars on social media just in case anything changes…