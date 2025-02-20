‘We did it, Rue’: All the hilarious fan casts for ‘Euphoria’ season 3, from Kamala Harris to Madea

Did anyone really think the news of Euphoria season 3 would come without a few jokes? After waiting for what feels like an eternity, production has begun. While a number of important characters will not be returning, a new set of big names like Rosalía and Marshawn Lynch have joined the cast.

However, in the true spirit of social media, Euphoria season 3 fan casts have now become the hilarious order of the day. Feeling a little hopeful? Simply add your favorite celebrity to a tweet that claims they’ve joined the cast, and who knows? The tweet just might go viral! Here’s the funniest celebrities that have been manifested to join Rue, Cassie, and the rest of the troubled teens.

Kamala Harris

The former VP may be a little too chipper and full of joy to kick it with the strung out folks at East Highland. But picture it: Rue is finally sober, Cassie has worked through her abandonment issues, Maddie is no longer insecure, and Nate has sought out the therapy he so desperately needs. Then out of the ashes, emerges Kamala, with a huge grin, saying “We did it, Rue!”

Joseline Hernandez

“Rue bitch, is you still doing drugs hoe?” https://t.co/lO3NxG54Nm — mikey (@MikeBeLike) February 15, 2025

The no-nonsense reality TV diva would actually be a fantastic addition to the cast of Euphoria season 3 for a number of reasons. Firstly, Joseline Hernandez’s tough love might be what Rue needs to get back on the straight and narrow. Secondly, her matter-of-fact way of life means that nobody would cross her. She could be the hero, or the villain, both roles she’s shown off on the multiple reality TV shows she’s appeared in. One thing about Joseline? She’s afraid of nobody!

Madea (Mabel Simmons)

Madea is another no-nonsense, tough-loving disciplinarian that may prove to be the kick East Highlands needs to get back into shape. She’d turn the whole town upside down, before fixing it back together again. Rue could benefit from a grandma like Madea, but we all know that this gran’s methods may be a bit too… archaic. Surely, none of the teenagers will take kindly to getting their butts whooped. So, for this to work, Madea’s going to have to swap out the hands for some verbal lashings instead.

Kylian Mbappé

“sometimes in the life i’m too competitive rue” https://t.co/ijr4x6xTvJ — enemy of the state (@elitehaterism) February 17, 2025

Mbappé’s quite the showman off the pitch, but it’s his competitive side that would excel in a show like Euphoria. All he wants is to be the best, so whether that means out-singing Elliot, challenging Fez for Lexi’s heart, or just leading a new crop of soccer stars to global stardom, Mbappé’s the man for the job!

Freestyle Unity

How hard, im gonna play Rue

She wont, even know what to do

How hard, im gonna play Rue

She wont even know

(stevie: she wont even know) https://t.co/A9rwPj5w9V pic.twitter.com/5gUWwPjWtG — Sky Santana ™️ (@SkySantana) February 19, 2025

Remember Freestyle Unity from The Parkers? Well, they just might be the musical group to breathe some life into Euphoria’s amazing, but darker soundtrack. Let’s face it, with the tone and pacing of the show, there’s not much room for some sleek RnB numbers, but the people want what they want! And maybe a fun, supporting musical troupe is what Rue needs to keep her occupied and away from the drugs. After all, music has been shown to save lives.

