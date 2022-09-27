We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think

Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently.

We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19, and now we have a title confirming the setting, and perhaps the basic premise.

It’s official: “American Horror Story: New York City” is now confirmed to premiere on October 19. #AHSNYC pic.twitter.com/u7z52LNqV1 — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 26, 2022

The title of the season, like many of its predecessors, is in equal parts vague and telling of what to expect from the new story and scares the series will bring. American Horror Story: New York City may imply that the scope will be much larger than previous installments, often confined to singular spooky locales. The prospect of all of NYC being the playground for all sorts of horrifying happenings is certainly titillating.

American Horror Story’s first season, titled Murder House, premiered over a decade ago in 2011, kicking off a series rife with twists, turns and shocks. The series has explored a lot of different locales and uncomfortable themes over the years.

Across all of these different settings, including an insane asylum, a hotel and a witches coven among others, the series has welcomed a whole host of returning stars over the years in a variety of different roles. Notably, Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates have had demanding presences in several seasons, and Lady Gaga has also appeared in Hotel and Roanoke.

American Horror Story’s continued success saw the creation of a spin-off series, American Horror Stories, which reduces the scope of the anthology series further, down to singular episodes which often revisit the locales of previous American Horror Story seasons.

Season two of American Horror Stories recently wrapped up its weekly release run on Hulu, but American Horror Story: New York City will be hitting the same service on Oct. 19.