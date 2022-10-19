It’s no secret that just about every high-profile film or television show is the result of Herculean collaboration efforts between writers, directors, actors, artists, engineers, and more. It’s perhaps even less of a secret that the talents behind any and all Marvel Cinematic Universe content crank up this collaboration to 11. With Kevin Feige running a tight continuity ship, it’s imperative that all cooperative hands are on deck at all times.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was no exception. With the combined task of breaking new ground in the MCU’s relationship to the genre and bringing together both MCU newcomers and legacy figures such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, simply being involved with the project seemed like a job title all its own.

And it was the season finale that really cemented the fruits of the creative team’s labor, with the writing and directing team, especially, managing to craft half an hour of quintessential She-Hulk shenanigans, drawing on the character’s cheeky comic book ethos while also adding a splash of what Tatiana Maslany brought to the role over the course of the show.

But the finale’s attention-grabber of an opening scene, a cheeky roundup of the show’s events that paid homage to the 1970s The Incredible Hulk show, was an entirely different curveball. One that head writer Jessica Gao admittedly couldn’t take credit for. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gao revealed that the idea came rather bluntly from her fiancé, who dropped the suggestion on her without a further word.

One day, out of the clear blue — this was post-lockdown, so everyone’s just working from home — my fiance, Truck Torrence, just walks into the room that I’m in working. And just announces, ‘I think you should do an opening that’s like an homage to the 1970s Incredible Hulk. That is all.” And then he just walked out of the room. And I thought, ‘That’s a great idea,’ and then it just snowballed from there.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream in full on Disney Plus.