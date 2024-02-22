‘Weak Class Hero 1’ season 2 release window and more

Weak Hero: Class 1 is a K-Drama series adapted from a webcomic created by Seo Pae-Seu and illustrator Kim Jin-Seok. It was serialized from May 5, 2018, to Nov.11, 2023, on Naver. Their webcomic got popular enough that in 2022, Weak Hero: Class 1 was adapted into a series, debuting on Wavve. However, after a series of management challenges on Wavve, the second season of the show was slated to be released exclusively on Netflix. Here’s all to know about the upcoming season of the resurrected show.

Release date and the new cast

The cast, led by actor Park Ji-hoon, recently convened for their inaugural script reading session for the new season. With filming anticipated to commence in early 2024, fans can expect the new season to hit screens by late 2024. Netflix dropped some exciting news on Dec. 4, 2023 with the announcement of Weak Hero: Class 2. The announcement also included the addition of an ensemble cast for the new season. Joining the class are Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, and Lee Jun Young, set to portray new characters who forge a bond with Si-Eun. Notably, the production team behind the success of Weak Hero Class 1 remains intact for this new chapter.

For the sequel, Park Ji-hoon returns as protagonist Yeon Si-Eun, (also known as Gray Yeon). Other main roles would include Ryeoun as Park Hoo-Min (Ben Park), Bae Na Ra as Na Baek-Jin (Donald Na) and Lee Min Jae as Go Hyun-Tak (Alex Go). The show would also include Lee Jun Young as Keum Seong-Je (Wolf Keum), Choi Min Young as Seo Jun-Tae, (Eugene Gale), and Yoo Soo Bin as Choi Hyo-Man (Colton Choi).

However, Choi Hyun Wook, who portrayed Su-Ho in season 1, was conspicuously absent from the released roster of the Weak Hero: Class 2 cast. Given Su-Ho’s assault near the end of Weak Hero: Class 1, and his absence at this point in Si-Eun’s story in the webcomic, it is unlikely that he will make a return in the sequel. Nevertheless, some fans cling to the hope of a cameo or a surprise appearance by the actor.

Weak Hero: Class 2’s plot

The season finale for Weak Hero: Class 1 was an emotional tornado. After learning that Su-Ho’s assault landed him in a coma, Si-Eun goes on a rampage to avenge Su-ho. Despite his arm still confined in a cast, Si-Eun attacks a number of students at his school, including Su-ho’s assailant Woo-Young. He goes as far as breaking Woo-Young’s leg. He also confronts Beom-Seok, his former friend turned adversary, but finds himself unable to carry out his revenge.

As the dust settled after his rampage, Si-Eun is expelled from Byuksan Middle School, and is forced to start anew elsewhere. This is when the season ends. However, in his new school, Si-Eun has to deal with two problems. Firstly, Beom-seok’s rich father who made sure Si-Eun was sent to one of the worst schools in the area might not be completely out of the picture. Si-Eun’s new school also seems to be in control of an even more dangerous breed of bullies than there was at Byuksan.

At his new school, Eunchang High, Si-Eun meets Ben Park, Seo Joon-Tae, and Alex Go. Together, they make a team set against the formidable bully group known as the Alliance, led by the notorious classroom figures Na Baek-Jin and Geum Sung-Je. Evidently, an even bigger tornado awaits viewers in the upcoming season. Hopefully, the anticipated 2024 release stays intact.