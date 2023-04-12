‘Welcome to Derry’ finds its first cast members in ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ stars

As the ever-present trend continues of adapting Stephen King’s bestselling novels into successful series, HBO Max — which is coincidentally set to change its name to simply Max in May — has finally found its first cast members for Welcome to Derry — an upcoming horror extravaganza that serves as a prequel series to It. And while hype surrounding the project has been sky-high ever since the platform first announced its plans of launching the show, a fresh-faced list of newcomers has surely increased interest.

Over on HBO Max’s official Twitter account, the streaming giant unveiled its cast for the eye-watering project — which is set to premiere sometime in 2024. At the time of this writing, the versatile cast includes up-and-coming stars such as Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), James Remar (Oppenheimer), and Chris Chalk (Perry Mason).

Welcome to Derry.



Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Chris Chalk have been cast to star in the Max Original Series and prequel to the IT films, coming in 2024 to Max. #WelcomeToDerry #ITSeries #ITMovie 🎈 #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/wnX3YTIB21 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Judging by the first looks of the cast, the engaging series is set to allow younger stars to completely shine in the spotlight. With that being said, the main question that’s still on everyone’s minds is whether or not Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård will make his long-awaited return as Pennywise. As it currently stands, Skarsgård has insisted that he won’t be involved in the project — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that changes won’t be made at a later date.

Understandably, fans are still holding out hope that Skarsgård makes a strong comeback, but horror fanatics and It die-hards should rest assured that the franchise’s next chapter is definitely in good hands with a worthy cast firmly behind it. For those interested, Welcome to Derry arrives on Max sometime next year.