‘We’ll see…’: Umm, did Marvel really just tease that the single worst-reviewed project in the MCU could be getting a sequel?

Every MCU fan has their own least-favorite entry in the everlasting franchise. Thor: The Dark World, Eternals, She-Hulk (boo!)… The choice varies, but I can confidently say that everyone is wrong. There is only one categorically correct answer to the question of which is the worst Marvel project ever, but it’s one that is so bad that most have stricken it from their memories as if they ever saw it at all. But Kevin Feige is now teasing that it could make a return.

Cast your minds back to a time long ago. Before Disney Plus was around to drain your bank account and the MCU’s creativity, the studio had to rely on either Netflix or network TV to make some small-screen spin-offs of its cinematic universe. Sometimes this resulted in superhero splendor of the kind Disney has yet to repeat — see Daredevil — or times it created muddled, mindless content that soured the Marvel brand — looking at you, Iron Fist season 1. The worst of the bunch, though, has to be Inhumans.

Lasting for all of eight episodes back in 2017, the ABC series was supposed to launch a key new lore into the MCU, but it turned out so awful that Marvel quietly brushed the entire enterprise under the carpet and (almost) never spoke of it again. Check Rotten Tomatoes and you’ll see that Inhumans is the worst-rated MCU production by a considerable margin — it has a wince-inducing 11% Tomatometer, far below Iron Fist‘s own meager 37%.

But they don’t call Marvel the House of Ideas for nothing. Kevin Feige is never one to throw an idea away, and now he’s threatening to resurrect the Inhumans in a new way.

Is Marvel quietly working on an Inhumans reboot?

via Marvel Studioss

While appearing at D23 Brazil this past weekend, Marvel prez Feige was on hand to answer CinePop‘s question about whether the Inhumans could ever return to the franchise. The producer seemed positive about their chances, noting that Anson Mount already came back as a variant of his character, Inhuman king Black Bolt, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “We’ll see where, if, and when, they return,” Feige briefly teased.

That’s a suitably non-committal but teasing answer from the walking, talking vault of secrets, but is Marvel really endeavoring to resurrect the Inhuman Royal Family? Honestly, there’s no real reason for them to do so. During the 2010s, Marvel was keen to push the Inhumans as a replacement for the X-Men given that Fox had the rights to the more famous team. Now that the X-Men are being folded into the MCU, going back to the Inhumans would almost be a waste of resources. That said, it sounds like Marvel is at least entertaining the notion of doing more with them. Don’t forget, for a while there about a decade ago, Vin Diesel was set to star as Black Bolt in an Inhumans movie.

Mount was easily the best part of the ABC series — he came up with his own sign language for the silent character — so another cameo from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star would always be welcome. Just let him keep his mouth this time, please, Kevin.

