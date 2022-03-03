Ex-Wendy Williams husband Kevin Hunter has sued Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, for wrongful termination after he was fired as a producer on the talk show following his divorce from the host. Williams split from Hunter after learning that he’d had a daughter with a woman he was seeing behind her back, telling the New York Times Magazine in an interview, “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with.”

If The Wendy Williams Show sees any more behind-the-scenes drama, it will have to be reclassified as a soap opera.

Already, this year has seen the cancellation of Williams’ show following periodic absences due to ongoing health issues. The show will be replaced by a new chat show, Sherri, starring comedian/The View cohost Sherri Shepherd. Two weeks ago, Williams took to Instagram to attempt to retract her own statement of support of Debmar-Mercury for the move.

In a complaint filed with California courts, Hunter claims that he was given the pink slip in 2019 days after divorce papers were filed, and that his work and concepts created as a creative producer will be used for Shepherd’s new show. The complaint states, “Even though The Wendy Williams Show will be over, Defendants will continue to be unjustly enriched by Plaintiff’s initial work including his initial concepts created for the Show and Plaintiff’s product integration agreements.”

Kevin Hunter’s career as a producer began on the Wendy Williams Experience radio show on New York City’s WBLS. He joined the creative team of The Wendy Williams Show in 2011, and his other credits include The Wendy Williams Project, and Death by Gossip with Wendy Williams.