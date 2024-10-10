How much is Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal? How to get special Spongebob collab before it goes away

Wendy’s is celebrating Spongebob Squarepants‘ 25th anniversary in a big way. The fast food chain has partnered with Paramount to launch the Krabby Patty Collab, including two special menu items reminiscent of America’s favorite yellow-boxed shaped animated character that lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Recommended Videos

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Wendy’s created the Krabby Patty Kollab meal, featuring a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger dropping in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, October 8 for a limited time.

The Spongebob-themed items launched on Oct. 8 and will be available for a limited time:

Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: The restaurant’s version of a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of beef, a “top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce,” two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a toasted bun.

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: A vanilla frosty with a pineapple mango-flavored puree swirl.

The meal includes french fries and starts at $10.89. However, you can purchase an individual Krabby Patty Burger for $6.19 or Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty for $2.29 to $4.29 (depending on your desired size). Prices may vary depending on where you live.

Celebrating 25 years

Wendy’s isn’t the only one celebrating Spongebob’s 25th birthday. On Oct. 10, a special Halloween-themed episode, “Kreepaway Kamp,” will be released in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the episode, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween Special

WATCH: SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween special on Paramount Plus (free trial)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

Time: 7pm ET

SpongeBob SquarePants “Kreepaway Kamp” will air on Paramount Plus at 7 pm ET on Oct. 10. Viewers can livestream every episode on Paramount Plus, which offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

In a press release, Wendy said the company was excited to participate in Spongebob’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, along with the network. “In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!”

However, the fast food chain is staying mum on the top-secret sauce it formulated for the Krabby Patty Burger. In a statement to USA Today, a company spokesman said, “Our top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce is a closely guarded recipe that makes the first bite of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger worth the wait for ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ fans and Wendy’s customers alike.”

Meet the cast of Spongebob Squarepants Halloween Special

Image via Paramount Pictures.

The voice cast of the SpongeBob Squarepants “Kreepaway Kamp”:

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob)

Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick)

Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy)

Rodger Bumpass (Squidward)

Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs)

Mr. Lawrence (Plankton)

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy