We’re dying to know what happened to Sam on ‘General Hospital’

The Oct. 30, 2024, episode of General Hospital dropped a storyline bombshell that we’re honestly still recovering from.

With each episode, fans have been preparing for the worst, especially as character exit rumors have consistently been gaining ground. However, General Hospital just amped up the fear meter with a major, emotional twist for both characters and fans. Just when it looked like things were going right for Sam McCall, things took an irreversible turn. But before we dive into the details, let’s back up and look at the events that led to this crazy ending.

What happened to Sam?

Sam's recovery takes a shocking turn. Click to watch today's emotional, new #GH – RIGHT NOW! ⤵️ #GeneralHospital https://t.co/XFecd2Y6uE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 31, 2024

The last week has been an emotional roller coaster for Sam, her friends, and her family. On Oct. 24, she was prepped for a major surgery to donate her liver to Lulu Spencer. It was a nerve-wracking moment for everyone, especially Sam. She had emotional conversations with her mother, Alexis, and her friends Dante and Jason. While she was holding back tears, she also fought to stay strong. Thankfully, the procedure was successful, and things were looking up when Sam was discharged. Things looked even brighter after she celebrated her engagement to Dante.

But as Sam was settling in, Jason was preparing to bring her kids, Danny and Scout, for a hospital visit. Just as they were about to go to her room, Jason noticed something wasn’t right. Jason saw the doctors, including Portia and Elizabeth, rushing in, with Alexis looking distraught as she was ushered out of the room. A sense of dread settled over the scene, and viewers knew something terrible was happening.

Inside Sam’s room, Lucas joined the team of doctors as they tried everything to stabilize her. Sam had suddenly crashed, with Lucas later diagnosing it as an embolism. For 30 minutes, they fought to revive her, but despite Lucas’s reluctance to give up, he had no choice but to call it—Sam was pronounced dead at 5:48 PM.

The diagnosis pointed to a medical complication, but there are subtle hints that something deeper could be going on. Lucas had previously raised concerns about some recent events at the hospital, especially regarding Lulu’s mysterious ventilator issues. So, could there be more to Sam’s tragic end than meets the eye? Only time will tell.

Kelly Monaco’s exit from General Hospital

2 WEEKS after Kelly Monaco was BLINDSIDED by her abrupt firing from #GH the fans #UnitedforKelly with over 12K signatures on a Petition and a PHOENIX on wheels in front of Prospect Studios!



Rehire Kelly Monaco on @GeneralHospital and save Sam McCall! 🔥 #IStandwithKelly… pic.twitter.com/Ri7kWQfEUl — I STAND WITH KELLY (@IStandWithKelly) September 9, 2024

Fans have known about Kelly Monaco’s planned exit for a while, with the news breaking a couple of months ago. Still, the storyline’s emotional impact hit home, especially since she’s portrayed Sam McCall since Oct. 1, 2003. The suddenness of the character’s death felt all the more raw after reports surfaced that Monaco herself was “blindsided” by the decision to kill off Sam.

Sam’s goodbye episode may not be the last time we see Monaco on General Hospital though, as she’s set to appear in a final few scenes this week when the residents of Port Charles say their farewells. Throughout her two decades on the show, Kelly Monaco brought Sam to life in a way that’s earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. She even received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006. Her legacy on GH will undoubtedly live on, even as her character’s shocking exit leaves an emotional void in the world of Port Charles.

