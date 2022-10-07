‘Werewolf by Night’ producer teases ‘unpredictable’ crossovers to come

By now, the chances are high that you’ve checked out the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Special Presentation, with fans getting their fix of Werewolf by Night as soon as possible.

For the most part, the Disney Plus exclusive has been going down a storm with the masses, but as always tends to be the case when a new Phase Four offering drops, there have been some detractors voicing their dissatisfaction with the black-and-white ode to the classic monster movies of days gone by.

The final act of Michael Giacchino’s one-hour Halloween spectacular leaves the door wide open for Gael Garcia Bernal to make his presence felt in the MCU moving forward, even if a werewolf doesn’t really jive with the roster of superheroes, gods, and aliens we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the last 14 years.

To that end, producer Brian Gay teased in an interview with ComicBook that any potential crossovers to come in the future would be as unpredictable and enigmatic as the titular lycanthrope himself.

“He is unpredictable. I don’t know that he is anyone’s ally in the sense that I think Jack just views it as a part of him. Many of our heroes view their powers as a calling or as something to step up or they get this. And Jack is just that’s who he is. That’s who he is as a person. And he probably knows he’s a little special, but he probably doesn’t think he’s that special. There’s a difference there of how he’s just like, this is who I am and this is how you should see me. Who’s to say, I’m not sure if anyone would readily approach him and be like, come join my team. He’s a little ferocious.”

There are plenty of theories making the rounds regarding the who, what, when, where, and why of Werewolf by Night‘s integration into the grand calculus of the MCU’s multiverse, but given the overall sense of acclaim that’s greeted the spooky special so far, it seems as though it’s a matter of “if” and not “when” we’ll be seeing the hairy howler again.