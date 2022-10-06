‘Werewolf by Night’ promo promises a monstrous Marvel treat is coming at midnight

Marvel, you have been seriously spoiling us this week. After Monday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and this Thursday’s superb Daredevil crossover episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the studio will be ending this week of superhero wonders in style with the franchise’s very first Halloween special. Werewolf by Night is debuting on Disney Plus this Oct. 7, and this new promo for the spooky standalone promises that we’ve got a real treat coming our way at midnight tonight.

As shared by Marvel Studios on Twitter, the short promo once again teases the arrival of Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), the eponymous Werewolf by Night who’s colorfully described by Harriet Sansom Harris’ Verusa as “a monster masquerading as one of our own, desecrating this sacred night.” Catch the short but atmospheric teaser via this here tweet:

Continuing the tradition of every Disney Plus production offering a new twist on the MCU formula, Werewolf by Night will operate as a loving throwback to classic horror B-movies, even down to the overwrought campy tone — which is fully on display in this promo — and commitment to a monochrome color palette. Director Michael Giacchino — long-term Marvel composer, first-time filmmaker — has admitted Kevin Feige took some convincing to allow him to pull that off.

In addition to its hirsute and howling hero, WbN will also introduce a number of other supernatural supporting characters into the MCU, including Laura Donnelly’s monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, her undead father Ulysses Bloodstone and even Man-Thing. It’s also not out of the realms of possibility that we’ll get some kind of Blade tie-in, although don’t hold your breath (apologies if you’re a vampire and you find that idiom triggering).

Don’t miss Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus this Friday.