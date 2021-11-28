‘Werewolf by Night’ synopsis teases the MCU’s Halloween special

Even though the project hasn’t actually been officially announced by anyone at Marvel Studios, we’ve all been operating under the assumption that Werewolf by Night is being adapted for Disney Plus as some sort of Halloween special.

The character has been a cult favorite among comic book aficionados for a long time, and the thought of the cinematic universe heading into lycanthropic territory is so outlandish that we’re definitely excited about it, especially when Mahershala Ali’s Blade is waiting in the wings to kick open the doors to the supernatural side of the mythology.

A recent listing from Production Weekly outlined potential start dates for shooting on the aforementioned Blade, along with Hawkeye spinoff Echo and Werewolf by Night, and the latter also came attached with a synopsis that you can read below.

“A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?”

The last semi-legit update we had on Werewolf by Night came a few weeks back when it was revealed that Gael García Bernal was in talks for the lead role, but the name of the streaming exclusive the actor was negotiating for wasn’t divulged. It’s almost certainly happening, though, so we’ve got some horror-tinged content to look forward to when the spooky special makes its way to the Mouse House’s platform.