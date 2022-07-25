Home / tv

‘Westworld’ fans theorize about the extent of ‘Game of Thrones’ existence in the show

Image via HBO

Westworld is a show full of fantasy worlds crafted for the pleasure of patrons and after one easter egg proved that aspects of Game of Thrones exist inside a park fans have pondered if the whole series could have taken place inside the show.

This does sound like an outlandish suggestion and there is no official merit to it, however, with a little belief, some happenings in the world of Westeros seem more explainable if there were hosts and guests present.

Of course, this theory comes from the place where most others originate, Reddit, and the original poster suggests that Bran could have been a guest during the Game of Thrones story.

Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won from westworld

While vague, their evidence for this is the fact that Bran didn’t do a whole lot during the show but was still able to win the game of thrones. Running on this logic and taking into account the many times that characters seemed to be invincible, fans shared their suggestions for other instances of guests existing in Westeros.

Comment from discussion Griff2110’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion skidstud’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion NostradaMart’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion Nepenthe-20’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion Gureiseion’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion GleeUnit’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion Jaded_Prompt_15’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".
Comment from discussion JoeTheSifu’s comment from discussion "Game of Thrones canonically being a theme park in Wesworld makes sense when you realize Bran was a guest, he didn’t do shit and still won".

We’ll never know just how extensive the Game of Thrones park within Westworld goes as it was likely just a one-off easter egg for fans of HBO’s TV offerings. This being the case, it is fun to imagine that the shows could exist in the same universe despite being completely different.

Fans of Game of Thrones may need to wait until August for new content within the franchise as that is when the prequel House of Dragon will air, but Westworld fans won’t have to wait at all. Westworld season four is airing right now.