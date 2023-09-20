Well, it looks like a little tidbit from Ahsoka just helped fans establish some nice world-building. During the latest episode, “Part Six: Far, Far Away,” viewers see more interactions between Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

Despite not being Jedi, Hati shows the mind of a true and curious Padawan, and asks her master several questions about the Jedi Order and their plans. She specifically asks if he personally knows Ezra, who they are actively searching for in the episode. Skoll replies with: “Bridger? No, he’s too young. Comes from a breed of Bokken Jedi trained in the wild after the temple fell.”

There’s a hint of arrogance in the way Skoll mutters this line, which the great Ray Stevenson brilliantly delivered. But first, what exactly is a Bokken Jedi?

What are Bokken Jedi? Well, technically, fans actually have quite a few examples

In Japanese, “bokken” is a name for a wooden sparring sword. Most fans know how much and often George Lucas drew from the Samurai when creating the Jedi, so it makes sense the term “bokken” is now used to essentially describe Jedi that … may not be as refined; at least, that’s how somebody like Baylan Skoll could see it!

Skoll was raised during the Jedi Order’s prime. He was able to see and experience the Jedi’s teachings while they were at their most powerful and at the peak of their prominence. Naturally, for a character like him, there would be some differentiation between a Jedi who trained at the Coruscant Temple and a Force-sensitive orphan boy on the streets of Lothal or a farmboy from Tatooine.

While “bokken” isn’t the most formal of terms, if we are to go by Skoll’s single line, then that means fans have been introduced to quite a few “bokken” Jedi already. From Baylan’s point of view, Ezra Bridger is certainly one. But Luke Skywalker would have to be part of that “breed” as well; the hero of all heroes rarely got the chance for formal Jedi training. Rey is most certainly one as well. And if we dig into the tales of Legends (the non-canon stories), we could find even more examples, with Kyle Katarn being arguably the most famous. (Interestingly, Skoll refuses to label his apprentice as one, despite her upbringing and informal training outside any official Jedi temple.)

Overall, this simple one-liner from Baylan Skoll serves as a perfect bridge of sorts. It helps connect the more traditional, organized, and bureaucratic Jedi Order from the prequels — the “before” — with the line of adventurers and heroes that fought the Empire.