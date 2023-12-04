What are ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s biggest pet peeves?

Definitely do not do these things around the happy couple...

With the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor coming to a close on November 30, it is safe to say that 72-year-old restaurant owner Gerry Turner found his happily ever after, popping the question to and 70-year-old financial services professional Theresa Nist and deeming her to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” during the tear-jerking finale of The Golden Bachelor — how sweet is that?

After Gerry’s high school sweetheart passed away due to illness after being married to him for 43 years, he signed on to be the lead of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, all in an attempt to find love for the second time (or perhaps the third time?) since the tragedy. As mentioned, his mission was successful, and Gerry and Theresa are truly as happy as can be, learning more and more about one another each and every day since their engagement in August.

Because of this, The Golden Bachelor viewers can’t help but wonder if Gerry and Theresa have any secrets that the public does not know about…

In respective interviews with Bachelor Nation, both Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist revealed their pet peeves, giving fans of The Bachelor franchise a glimpse into their likes and dislikes beyond our television screens in a cheeky game of 20 questions.

Photo via USA Today

While Gerry and Theresa’s pet peeves are different from one another, both are equally as annoying — we don’t blame them for these whatsoever!

“Gerry: ‘My biggest pet peeve is people who drive under the speed limit, especially in the passing lane. Geez!’ Theresa: ‘My biggest pet peeve is seeing anyone doing or saying anything that is unfair to another person or animal.’”

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream the entirety of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu, as well as mark their calendars for The Golden Wedding, airing on January 4 from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus).