What are ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s hidden talents?

It turns out Gerry and Theresa are more than meets the eye...

On November 30, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close, and 72-year-old restaurant owner Gerry Turner and 70-year-old financial services professional Theresa Nist found their perfect match in one another — how sweet is that?

Gerry lost his high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, and a few years later, he embarked on the adventure of a lifetime as the first ever Golden Bachelor, all in an attempt to find love for the second time (or maybe even the third time?) since her passing.

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise),The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, bringing together a group of senior citizens for a second chance at love, all while staying true to the classics — one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more. As fans of The Bachelor franchise would know, these shows typically end in an engagement, and The Golden Bachelor was no exception…

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist during the highly-anticipated finale of The Golden Bachelor, deeming her to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” — is someone chopping onions in here?

With plans to get married on live television in just one month, Gerry and Theresa are madly in love post-filming, learning more and more about one another each and every day. Because of this, The Golden Bachelor viewers can’t help but wonder if the duo has any secrets that the public does not know about…

In respective interviews with Bachelor Nation, the two lovebirds let fans in on one of their biggest secrets, ultimately revealing their hidden talents in a game of 20 questions.

Screengrab via ABC

It looks like Gerry and Theresa need to be sent to the circus, because apparently their juggling and cornhole skills are top notch!

Gerry: “It’s not much of a talent, but I juggle. Once upon a time I could also ride a unicycle, but that’s a distant memory.” Theresa: “My hidden talent — for some strange, unknown reason — is that I’m good at cornhole. I have no idea why, but ever since I picked up one of those bags, there’s been no looking back. I’m certain my streak will end now that I’ve told everyone!”

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream the entirety of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu, as well as mark their calendars for The Golden Wedding, airing on January 4 from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus).