What are the ‘Frasier’ Halloween episodes and how can I watch them?

Frasier isn’t necessarily one of the first TV shows you think of when looking for stuff to watch to get you in the Halloween spirit. After all, the scariest moments in Dr. Frasier Crane’s life generally involve a poor vintage merlot served at dinner or his father decorating their apartment with some tacky furniture. And yet, just as with any long-running series, Frasier dished out a few Halloween episodes across its 11-year lifespan that are perfect to revisit for some lighter-hearted fare during spooky season.

Unsurprisingly, Frasier‘s Halloween episodes don’t set out to terrify viewers, but they do tend to feature some bold surprises resulting in collective gasps from the studio audience. One in particular is a must-watch, as it’s so integral to the show’s wider arcs, while another allows for a deeper dive into the characters’ psyches. Here’s all you need to know about Frasier‘s Halloween specials as well as where you can check them out on streaming.

What are Frasier’s Halloween episodes?

“Halloween” (season 5, episode 3)

Image via NBC

The best Frasier Halloween episode is its very first one. Simply titled “Halloween,” this season 5 episode is not just one of the show’s best farces, but also contains a major reveal that changes a character’s entire story arc across the series. At a Halloween party hosted at Niles’ apartment, the very inebriated psychiatrist somehow gets the wrong end of the stick and believes that Daphne is pregnant with Frasier’s child. Someone’s pregnant, alright, but it turns out to be someone else in the episode’s jaw-dropping final twist. It’s also notable for featuring a cameo from Kelsey Grammer’s then-wife, Camille. It’s worth a watch for the sight of David Hyde Pierce in a Cyrano de Bergerac nose alone.

“Room Full of Heroes” (season 9, episode 6)

Image via NBC

It took another four seasons before Frasier returned to the Halloween well. Perhaps because of the hi-jinks of what happened the last time, this Halloween celebration sees the gang gather for a more intimidate party at Frasier’s place. For a psychological experiment, Frasier demands that they all dress as their heroes and stay in character. Frasier is Sigmund Freud, Roz is Wonder Woman, Daphne is Elton John, Martin is Joe Di Maggio, but Niles goes as Martin. Father and son bond well at first, but a drunken Niles (apparently he can’t get through Oct. 31 without getting sozzled) spoils the fun when he accidentally reveals his belief that Martin is ashamed of his sons. There’s lots of cosplay comedy in the first half, but the tragic turn this one takes makes it a surprisingly hard watch.

“Tales from the Crypt” (season 10, episode 5)

Image via NBC

Frasier squeezed out one more Halloween episode in its penultimate season, which is one of the more memorable entries in an otherwise solid if slightly patchy run. In “Tales from the Crypt,” Frasier and KACL colleague Bulldog’s old prank war begins again, with the stakes being raised each time until the hilarious finale, in which an attempt to convince Bulldog the zombie apocalypse has happened appears to take a murderous turn. The whole zombie attack sequence is a riot, with the various heist movie-like twists and turns giving the episode a unique format and feel. There’s also a complimentary subplot about Daphne’s mother Gertrude having her own prank battle with the neighbor kid who previously appeared in “Room Full of Heroes” (as played by Steven Anthony Lawrence — aka Beans from Even Stevens).

Where to watch Frasier‘s Halloween episodes

Image via NBC

All 11 seasons, comprising a whopping 264 episodes, are available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial or else choose between two payment plans. There’s an ad-supported Essential plan for just $6 per month (or $60 for 12 months) or an ad-free Premium plan that comes with Showtime, which would cost you either $12 a month or $120 for the year.

Alternatively, you can seek out these episodes specifically on the likes of Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple. Prices vary, but on Prime each episode costs $1.99. If you get Paramount Plus, though, you can also stream new episodes of the Frasier reboot, which is unfolding its 10-part first season on Thursdays through Dec. 7, 2023.