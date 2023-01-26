What book is ‘Lockwood & Co’ season 1 based on?

By now, Netflix aficionados have heard their fair share about Lockwood & Co. The show is the streaming platform’s next big thriller, following in the footsteps of Wednesday with some (hopefully not too scary) occult detective work — but that’s about where the resemblance stops. According to Variety, the official synopsis for Lockwood & Co, as given by Netflix, goes as follows:

“In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co. A supernatural action-adventure detective series, based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud.”

The Netflix show will be an adaptation of a book series of the same name, created by the fantasy fiction writer Jonathan Stroud. The supernatural series has a total of five books, published yearly between 2013 and 2017, which earned to writer numerous accolades.

Joe Cornish, the person responsible for bringing this story to our screens, confirmed in an interview with Empire that season one of the show will adapt not one, but two books of the series — The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull. To some, that might feel like a lot to cover in only eight episodes, but we have to consider that TV shows typically move at a faster pace than novels. This means that Netflix is probably safe in its decision to adapt both books in season one. Let’s just hope it doesn’t backfire; we all know how unfaithful adaptations can raise some hackles.

Lockwood & Co will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting Feb. 27.