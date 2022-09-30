What character does Coolio play in ‘Futurama’?

News broke late on Sept. 28, that rapper, actor, and comedian Coolio passed away at age 59. His cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials have released information that there were no signs of a struggle, foul play, or drug/alcohol abuse at the scene.

Coolio’s influence on music is iconic, and fans worldwide were shocked to hear the news. As recently as last week, Coolio played a show with Vanilla Ice in Texas, and the rapper says they hung out after the set and enjoyed spending time together. Those who loved and adored him will undeniably feel his loss, as family and friends and as fans worldwide learn to live without him.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s a spectacular surprise that Coolio had in the works. Fans will get to hear the icon’s voice in future episodes of Futurama, something he’d been working on in recent months.

The news is something that those who loved him are undeniably looking forward to, and it’ll be something right up his alley. Coolio is already a staple of the pop culture industry and has been for quite some time. Singing the theme songs for Kenan and Kel and with acting credits on Futurama (yep, he’s already tied to the show), Gravity Falls, and even Charmed; he’s carved out a space in the entertainment realm.

So who is Coolio going to be playing in Futurama and will fans already recognize his character? Let’s take a look.

Who was Coolio’s character in Futurama?

If you’re already a fan of the series, chances are you’re familiar with the character Kwanzaa-bot. Coolio has voiced the character in the past, and he’s coming back next season to reprise the same role.

Speaking to TMZ, Futurama Executive Producer David X. Cohen says that Coolio had recently recorded scenes in the animated series’ new season. Cohen also said that his death shocked them, as those recordings took place just weeks before his untimely passing.

Regarding Coolio’s nature, Cohen had this to say:

“Coolio was one of my favorite guests. He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa-bot.”

He also said that Coolio both looked and sounded wonderful when he worked with them on the series, and it was always a blessing to have him in the studio.

When will Coolio’s new Futurama episode air

New episodes of Futurama are set to begin streaming on Hulu next year, according to TMZ. Cohen notes that the episode Coolio was working on before his death will be dedicated to him and the character Kwanzaa-bot.

There’s no set release date for the specific episode that Coolio was working on yet, but we’re sure there will be a promotion honoring Kwanzaa-bot to let us all know when to expect to be greeted by the beloved character and Coolio’s unique voice and style.

Kwanzaa-bot might not have been a long-standing character, but he sure left an impact.

Kwanzaa-bot’s previous Futurama episodes

Coolio’s Kwanzaa-bot was previously part of two Futurama episodes. The first, in 2001, was titled “A Tale of Two Santas,” and the other, airing in 2010, was called “The Futurama Holiday Special”.

If the series is following suit, the upcoming episode featuring Coolio will likely have to do with the holidays. Unless they’re totally switching things up, and we’ll see Kwanzaa-bot doing something like enjoying summer vacation or explaining Kwanzaa on Easter. The possibilities are truly endless with the team behind Futurama and a spirit as easygoing and fun as Coolio’s.

Rip Coolio, may your legacy live on in those you loved forever.