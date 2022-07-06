What do we know about Kamran’s powers in ‘Ms. Marvel’?

The following article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel.

The newest Disney Plus series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel, has walked the line of when they stick to the source material and when they do not. At the end of episode five of the series, one of the characters seemingly became more like his comic book counterpart. This character is of course Kamran, who is played by Rish Shah.

The fifth episode, entitled “Time and Again,” may have just seen Kamran get his powers. So how does Kamran get his powers in the comics, what are his powers, and do they differ from his powers in the Marvel Comics?

What do we know about Kamran’s powers?

via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The portal to the Noor Dimension was opened in “Time and Again.” After Kamala spent time in the past she found herself back in the present with the Clandestine, who desperately wanted to get through the portal. Fortunately, Kamala was able to convince the leader of the Clandestine, Kamran’s mother Najma, to close the portal and stop it from destroying the world. Unfortunately for Kamran, Najma needed to step into the portal to close it, destroying herself.

However, as Najma was being destroyed, energy from her body found Kamran and went into him. This seemingly means that Kamran has now gotten the powers he had in the comic books, and we will probably get a full taste of what exactly they are in the next and final episode of Ms. Marvel. The glimpse we did get of Kamran and his powers makes it seem like his powers are similar to Kamala’s, which makes sense if you know their comic book origins.

via Marvel Comics

In the comic books, Kamran did not get his powers from his mother, instead getting them from the same Terrigen Mists to which Kamala was exposed. Therefore, like Kamala, Kamran was an Inhuman, or a Nuhuman as they were sometimes called. What is even more interesting is that Kamala’s powers in the series look similar to the shimmer of Kamran’s powers in the comic books.

However, it does seem like his powers will be the same as Kamala’s in the series, whereas they were different in the comic books. In the comics, Kamran could store biokinetic energy in objects, causing them to explode. His origins other than his powers are somewhat similar in the comics and the show, as both versions debuted the character as a love interest only to take her to a gang of villains. He did have his powers when they met, and he definitely was more of a villain in the comic book version.

We will probably see the full scale of Kamran’s new abilities in the sixth and last episode which will release next week. Hopefully, Kamran has the explosive powers he has in the comic books, mixed with Kamala’s powers in the series, but whether or not they will be, we’ll find out soon.

The final episode of Ms. Marvel will debut this Wednesday on Disney Plus.