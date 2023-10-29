What does ‘Monster Night’ on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ have in store this Halloween? Song choices, dance styles, themes, and more, revealed

Calling all gals and ghouls – 'Monster Night' is right around the corner!

Dancing With The Stars fans, prepare for a night of fright!

After “Most Memorable Year Night” came to a close this past Tuesday (October 24), garnering quite a few tears from Dancing With The Stars viewers across the globe, the nine remaining duos are gearing up for a spooktacular evening to celebrate Halloween – “Monster Night.”

For “Monster Night,” pairs will put on some spine-chilling performances, however, that is not all that the eerie evening has in store…

This Tuesday (October 31), fans of the franchise will witness the return of the oh-so exciting dance marathon – “Dance Monster-Thon.”

During the highly-anticipated “Dance Monster-Thon,” the nine remaining couples will have a fang-tastic time hitting the dance floor together, performing a hustle to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees and a Charleston to “Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party)” by Kris Bowers. Throughout this action-packed dance marathon, the judges will roam the ballroom, tapping-out couples one at a time.

Have you ever seen the iconic “Born To Hand Jive” scene from Grease? Yeah, just like that.

The duos who last the longest will earn bonus points, and the last pair standing will be crowned “Hallow-King and Hallow-Queen.” The stakes are at an all-time high!

As if “Monster Night” could not get more exciting, award-winning actress Niecy Nash will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge. How fun is that?

Gearing up for the haunting evening, we pinpointed exactly what songs the remaining couples will be dancing to, what dance styles they will be partaking in, and (most importantly) what sinister creatures they will be dressing up as.

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What songs will the remaining couples be dancing to for “Monster Night?”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: “Game of Survival” by Ruelle

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: “Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: “Zombie” by The Cranberries

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: “Blinding Lights” by District 78

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

What dance styles will the remaining couples participate in for “Monster Night?”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Paso Doble

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Contemporary

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Argentine Tango

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Paso Doble

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Jive

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Contemporary

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Argentine Tango

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Viennese Waltz

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Paso Doble

What themes will the remaining couples participate in for “Monster Night?”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Vampire

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Undead

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Harpy and Harpy Slayer

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Dead Goth Girl and Spider

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Skeleton

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Zombie/Mummy Hybrid

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Alien

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Gored Matador

Mark your calendars, because “Monster Night” will air this Halloween (Tuesday, October 31), from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu, and it is sure to be a ghoulishly good time!