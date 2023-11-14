What does ‘Whitney Houston Night’ have in store on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ Song choices, dance styles, and more, revealed

Whitney Houston holds the Guinness World Record as the most awarded female artist of all time, with more than 400 awards tied to her name (including 6 GRAMMY Awards and 22 American Music Awards), so what better way is there to honor a true legend than having her own night on Dancing With The Stars?

Tonight (November 14), the seven remaining couples — Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, Harry Jowsey, and Barry Williams, and their respective partners, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, Daniella Karagach, Rylee Arnold, and Peta Murgatroyd — will participate in “Whitney Houston Night,” dancing to some of the chart-topping superstar’s greatest hits, from “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to “I Will Always Love You” to “I Have Nothing” and beyond.

“The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that Dancing with the Stars is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show,” the executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston, Pat Houston, shared regarding the one-of-a-kind night.

He continued, “Whitney was a fan of Dancing with the Stars, and she would be proud of this recognition.”

The episode will begin with a group number, choreographed by Ray Leeper and set to “How Will I Know,” to kick off the show itself. Followed by individual dances, the episode will then close with the highly-anticipated “Dance-Offs,” which fans have been anxiously awaiting all season long.

Photo via Disney/Eric McCandless

Two at a time, couples will face off against one another as they go head-to-head, performing the same dance style to the same song at the same time — the stakes are at an all-time high! The winners of each of the three “Dance-Offs” will be selected by the judges, and the winning pairs will receive three bonus points added to their overall score for the night.

Ariana and Pasha were at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of dancing last week, ultimately receiving immunity from the “Dance-Offs” this week and automatically receiving three bonus points — how clutch is that? The rest of the matchups are Xochitl and Val vs Charity and Artem (who will be dancing a Cha Cha to “So Emotional”), Jason and Daniella vs Barry and Peta (who will be dancing a Salsa to “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay”), and Harry and Rylee vs Alyson and Sasha (who will be dancing a Rumba to “One Moment In Time”).

To top off all of the exciting things that “Whitney Houston Night” has in store for Dancing With The Stars fans from coast to coast, world-renowned actor, singer and Whitney Houston superfan, Billy Porter, will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge.

Nonetheless, to see what each remaining duo’s individual performance will entail, keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What songs will the remaining couples be dancing to for “Whitney Houston Night?”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: “Greatest Love of All”

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: “Queen of the Night”

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: “I Will Always Love You”

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: “Higher Love”

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: “I Have Nothing”

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

What dance styles will the remaining couples participate in for “Whitney Houston Night?”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Contemporary

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Tango

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Paso Doble

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese Waltz

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Samba

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Viennese Waltz

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Rumba

Ladies, gentlemen, and Dancing With The Stars fans of all ages – set your alarms! “Whitney Houston Night” will air this evening from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.