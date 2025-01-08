What happened to Aaron on ‘The Rookie?’ His exit, explained

After a six-month hiatus, 2025 will be kicking off with brand-new episodes of The Rookie. We’re back to following Officer John Nolan’s journey as he navigates the dangerous challenges of his current position in the LAPD.

Recommended Videos

However, while many are thrilled about the show’s return, others are feeling a bittersweet mix of emotions. The Rookie will be coming back without one of its most beloved characters. Aaron Thorsen, portrayed by the talented Tru Valentino, will not be making an appearance in this new season. This revelation, announced jointly by the producers and Valentino himself, has left most fans saddened. Aaron’s dynamic with the rest of the squad had become an integral part of the series, so much that his absence is already being felt by many.

The real reason behind Aaron Thorsen’s departure

🖋️ | Tru Valentino via Instagram Stories [08.09.24] pic.twitter.com/qPr94LnSN9 — The Rookie Updates (@TheRookieBTS) August 9, 2024

Aaron Thorsen’s journey on The Rookie kicked off in season 4, where he was introduced as a wealthy former TikTok star who had risen to global fame. However, it wasn’t for the best reasons, as Aaron quickly became the subject of intense public scrutiny after being wrongfully accused of murdering his roommate while studying abroad. Despite the stigma and the cloud of judgment that surrounded him during the whole ordeal, Aaron defied the odds and pursued a career in law enforcement, eventually joining the LAPD.

Initially starting as a recurring character in season 4, Aaron’s charm and depth quickly won over fans. By seasons 5 and 6, he had solidified his place as a full-time character. Season 6, in particular, focused on Aaron’s recovery, both physical and emotional, after being shot in season 5. Many fans would have believed this arc was setting Aaron up for an even bigger role in future seasons. However, on Aug. 9, 2024, Tru Valentino shocked fans by sharing a heartfelt farewell on his Instagram Stories. In the post, he reflected on his time with the show, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bring Aaron to life.

The Rookie’s showrunner Alexi Hawley shed light on the decision in an interview with ScreenRant. According to Hawley, Aaron’s exit wasn’t due to Valentino’s talents, or any behind-the-scenes drama. Instead, it was a creative choice meant to align with the show’s evolving storyline. While Hawley expressed optimism about Valentino potentially returning in the future, he made it clear that Aaron’s character didn’t fit into the current narrative direction of season 7, but that “he’s still very much alive in our universe.”

Is a comeback in the cards?

Just another day behind the scenes of #TheRookie (🎥: Tru Valentino) pic.twitter.com/MBJdhGQ3zE — The Rookie (@therookie) February 9, 2023

While Aaron Thorsen’s departure is a tough pill to swallow for fans, Hawley’s comments offer a glimmer of hope. Although Aaron won’t be a part of The Rookie for the foreseeable future, his story isn’t entirely closed. Let’s not forget there’s a couple of spin-offs to get into.

The season premiere even left viewers with a small, yet reassuring update on Aaron’s life. In a brief scene, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) asks Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) how Aaron is doing. Celina reveals that Aaron is now working over in North Hollywood, and is happy that no one at his new station knows he was once a patient of Dr. Blair. This update was a welcome surprise, as many fans feared Aaron’s exit would be accompanied by a clichéd storyline about him transferring to another force or moving overseas. Instead, it leaves the door wide open for his potential return.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy