‘Fix the mess’: ‘The Rookie’ could get a new spinoff but fans can’t get over their fury and frustration

The Rookie‘s seventh season hasn’t even aired yet, and while fans wait for the Jan. 2025 premiere (and wonder where 2024 has gone), they’re debating the merits of a new spinoff.

Recommended Videos

Deadline reported that a spinoff series is in “early development” by 20th Television, Lionsgate Television, and ABC. It would take place in Washington instead of Los Angeles, where the OG show is set.

Usually, a spinoff is celebratory news, like realizing there’s an upcoming three-day weekend or giving (or receiving) the perfect Christmas gift, depending on your love language. In this case, fans can’t move on from two past wrongs, and they shared their thoughts on X. First of all, viewers are debating whether they even want a spinoff of The Rookie considering that the first spinoff, Rookie: Feds, was canceled after only one season. They’re also unsure whether the premise of the proposed new show is unique enough. Isn’t this just another Nathan Fillion character becoming a cop at an older age than most do?

Why was The Rookie Feds canceled in the first place when a new SpinOff is in the works. 🤔.@Abcnetwork @disneyplus @Hulu How about bringing back #Station19 or work on a #MarinaSpinOff as well. https://t.co/8WRNIoFnP6 — Adrian_Kyd (@keepitup_easy) December 5, 2024

the problem with this spinoff is that its the exact same niche concept as the rookie the ONLY difference being its in washington like how is this gonna have any different storylines or anything https://t.co/dDoCRAPYAw — professional melisseth lover (@rookieverses) December 5, 2024

wait another spinoff but the couldn’t even give the rookie feds a fair shot?? https://t.co/eTdg4KCgIO — jennifer (@lucysuptn) December 5, 2024

there are literally SO MANY ideas for a spinoff that is not just the exact same dynamic as the original show. Feds was cute. THE ACADEMY would've been a banger. Rookie detectives my personal fave. Give us boots on different divisions other than patrol 💀💀💀 — 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚊 𝚁𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊 ⧗ (@lady0fheartssi) December 5, 2024

Another fan pointed out another reason to be unsure about The Rookie‘s possible spinoff: Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford’s (Eric Winter) breakup. They wrote, “How about you fix the mess you created breaking up one of the most popular TV ships…”

How about you fix the mess you created breaking up one of the most popular TV ships that caused your current show to tank in live key demo and views before we move on to the next one. The only Rookie spinoff I want to see is “Cop Moms” or power (ex)couple #Chenford #TheRookie https://t.co/bKd4SuERr7 — amanda “Are you okay?” “I am now”😭 (@amblue_eyes) December 5, 2024

Rookie: Feds was canceled thanks to “the economic impact of the streaming wars”, as showrunner Alexi Hawley explained, and people also cited the 2023 WGA-SAG/AFTRA strike as a reason. The Rookie‘s ratings are great, and so it make sense that a spinoff would be attractive to the network. But will it have what makes the OG show so easy for fans to love?

As viewers explained in their X posts, they would have loved to watch more Rookie: Feds, and they would also like a more distinct premise than just “older cop moves to a new place and starts a new career.” They also don’t want the couples they become invested in to randomly split up. It’s tough when a beloved show gets axed and yet a new spinoff could be in the cards. This is also what’s going on in the wild world of Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1. Fans are upset over 9-1-1: Lone Star being canceled, but a spinoff about new first responders could be happening. Writers have to stay true to themselves and the story they want to tell, and no one wants fan service to be paid just for the sake of it. But at the same time, when viewers tune in week after week, it’s nice when they get what they want (at least sometimes).

No one can bring back Rookie: Feds or change the story of the possible new spinoff. But viewers can be hopeful about one thing. Winter told Us Weekly that his character is going to work on himself, talk to a therapist, and maybe win Lucy over again in The Rookie season 7. He said Bradford is “trying to do whatever he can to make things better.” Winter also explained that the pair fell in love due to fan interest. He said the viewers “thought they needed to be together and really pushed it. And the writers listened.” So maybe the writers can hear what fans are saying now and let these characters be happy and in love again!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy