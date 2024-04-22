image via Instagram
What happened to Amy Andrews?

Covering the news is stressful enough, but this lady is a mental health champion!
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:12 pm

It can be jarring with a familiar face is suddenly missing. Though it’s been 2 years since her abrupt departure from Fox 2 Detroit, Amy Andrews fans are still curious about the anchor’s brief departure from morning television.  

What happened to Amy Andrews?

Amy Andrews has been a morning staple of Fox 2 Detroit, a local division of Fox News Network, for more than a decade now. The chipper anchor quickly cemented herself as a valuable member of her community through relentless charity work through organizations like C.A.T.C.H. Children’s Charity, St Jude’s Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Angels of Hope, and so many more.

Nut just because someone exudes sunshine and dedicates themselves to doing good work doesn’t mean they can avoid the grim reality of depression. In May 2022 the anchor disappeared from television screens over “health issues.” But after her return to the air in June, she was finally willing to speak her truth.

Andrews needed a break from her strenuous job and various responsibilities to address her mental health. The anchor had been suffering from “severe depression and anxiety” for months.  While she tried to force her way through, she needed time to “step back and address it.”

It should come as no surprise that a woman so deeply entrenched in charitable causes would use her own struggle as a launching pad to discuss being kind to one another. She concluded her return address by saying, “ We never know what others are dealing with so always try to be kind and don’t ever be ashamed to admit that you may need a little help.’

Fox 2 fully supported Andrews’s break. Her call for mental health awareness and battle with depression came on the tail of her coworker, Jessica Starr, taking her own life in 2018. In the wake of Starr’s death, Andrews became an advocate for mental health awareness.

Since her return to the studio, Andrews has continued to champion good causes through Amy’s Angels and brighten viewers’ days with unbeatable charm and cheer.

Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.