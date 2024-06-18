What happened to Bobbi Sparks on ‘Young Sheldon’?

Young Sheldon may be all about Iain Armitage’s clever character, but there are many other great kids on the now-finished sitcom who we love watching. One of them is Bobbi Sparks (Mia and Ella Allan), the little sister of Billy (Wyatt McClure).

Recommended Videos

The prequel series aired from 2017 to 2024 and shared Sheldon Cooper’s childhood ups and downs. While we feel like we know the future scientist so well he could be our little brother, we have some questions about Bobbi. Like we want to know the end of Paige’s (McKenna Grace) story on Young Sheldon, so we need to uncover more about Bobbi Sparks.

Did Bobbi Sparks leave Young Sheldon?

Screenshot via CBS

We’re here to talk about one of the great mysteries of the world. No, we’re not talking about The Bermuda Triangle (although we still have questions about that) or why the first pancake we make always looks bad. We’re wondering why Bobbi Sparks was introduced on Young Sheldon and then stopped appearing.

According to Distractify, viewers talked about this very question on Reddit and thought perhaps twins Mia and Ella Allan had to take time off from Young Sheldon because of other work opportunities. The adorable twins played the hilarious (and a little scary) Emma Forgerty on Single Parents, the super relatable parenting sitcom that, unfortunately, no one watched when it aired from 2018 to 2020. Viewers also wondered if Bobbi Sparks was suddenly gone from Young Sheldon because she didn’t have much to do with the main plotline.

We definitely would love to know if Bobbi Sparks has been hanging out this entire time, going to school and making other people’s lives miserable… especially her brother’s. Since she is so mean to Billy, it does seem strange that Bobbi would be introduced and then just be totally absent from the sitcom. As Bobbi and Billy live near Sheldon, and Billy and Sheldon interact quite a bit, we would think Bobbi would have more screentime.

Screenshot via CBS

Given the fast-paced nature of sitcoms in general, we understand letting minor characters fall by the wayside, but we would have liked some kind of explanation. Although we’re relieved Bobbi didn’t get a tragic final plotline like George Cooper (Lance Barber), we still think she needed more of a send-off.

Even though we don’t know where Bobbi Sparks went on Young Sheldon, we can admit her character arc was super brief but still pretty important. In season 1, episode 17, “Jiu-Jitsu, Bubble Wrap, and Yoo-hoo,” Bobbi has been making fun of Sheldon. She’s only six years old, but she’s totally brutal (but still adorable). The fact that Sheldon goes through the unfortunately relatable experience of being teased adds a layer to his character. It proves his childhood wasn’t perfect and that he had many struggles along the way.

We may not know much about Bobbi Sparks or where she went on Young Sheldon, but we’re grateful we got seven solid seasons of the sitcom.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy