Given the breakout success of The Big Bang Theory, it was only a matter of time before CBS set its sights on the backstory of its beloved main character, Sheldon Cooper.

In 2017, this came in the form of Young Sheldon, a sitcom casting fans back to the childhood and teenage years of the prolific scientist, with Iain Armitage taking the reins from Jim Parsons as the title character.

Young Sheldon has since enjoyed a seven-season run, though its upcoming episode (set for release on May 16) will serve as the series finale. As the sitcom nears its conclusion, viewers have a few lingering questions around plot details and characters, since it’s always necessary to wrap up the events of the series in a neat bow (Sheldon would approve).

Ahead of the season 7 finale, here’s what we know about what happened to Paige on Young Sheldon.

What happened to Paige in Young Sheldon?

The developments around the character of Paige Swanson, Sheldon’s classmate and rival, are of particular interest to Young Sheldon fans, since the character does not go on to appear in The Big Bang Theory. Introduced in season 2 and portrayed by McKenna Grace, Paige arrives in the Young Sheldon universe as as another child prodigy in Dr. John Sturgis’ class. Sheldon and Paige participate in somewhat of a rivalry, but later form a close bond as Paige’s storyline takes a darker turn in season 3.

During that season, it is revealed that Paige is struggling emotionally following the divorce of her parents. She drastically changes her appearance and dyes her hair, and by Young Sheldon’s 100th episode, has left college altogether and run away. From there, Paige appears as a guest character, and doesn’t return properly until season 6. By that time, it’s revealed that Paige has again dropped out of school and is feeling isolated, and hatches a plan with Sheldon’s sister, Missy, to flee to Florida in a stolen truck.

The pair’s plans are ultimately thwarted by the police, and this remains the last time we’ve seen Paige in Young Sheldon. The remainder of season 7 might feature an appearance from Paige, but fans have concerns that because she isn’t mentioned on The Big Bang Theory, her story might’ve met a sad conclusion that goes unexplored on Young Sheldon.

The character’s appearance is even less likely given that season 7 was shortened to a 14-episode run. But who knows? With Sheldon Cooper at the helm, anything is possible.

