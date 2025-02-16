What happened to Dan Abrams on ‘NewsNation?’

TV host Dan Abrams, known for anchoring the primetime show Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, announced his departure after three years. Since its launch, the show has tackled major news stories with Abrams’ signature analysis, but now he’s focusing on other endeavors.

In Dec. 2024, Abrams shared that he’d be stepping away from Dan Abrams Live. Looking back on the show’s journey since its 2021 launch, he said they had delivered on their promise of unbiased reporting and expressed pride in everything they had accomplished. “With the help of an amazing production team, I’m incredibly proud of the show we have done day in and day out,” he stated.

Abrams also opened up about his decision to leave, explaining that he has been stretched too thin and can no longer give his show the focus it deserves while juggling several other ventures. “Three years after this really unexpected opportunity, I’ve reached the point where it’s impossible to keep devoting the time needed for this show while also running and growing my other businesses,” he explained.

The final episode of Dan Abrams Live aired on Feb. 7, 2025. While the show has come to an end, Abrams made it clear he’s not leaving the cable news network. Discussions are underway about launching a new weekly show, though no concrete plans have been set. Regardless of how that unfolds, Abrams emphasized that he will “still be a part of the NewsNation family.”

Despite leaving the show, Abrams his followers that it would be business as usual for his other appearances. He’s still one of the presenters of On Patrol Live on Reelz, a series that follows law enforcement agents as they patrol communities throughout the U.S. He also hosts a podcast, The Dan Abrams Show on Sirius XM’s POTUS (Politics of the United States) channel, where he dives deep into various news stories from a legal perspective. Furthermore, he still serves as a chief legal analyst for ABC News and hosts Court Cam on A&E.

Beyond his work in television and media, Abrams is also the founder of Bottle Raiders, a website and app that curates reviews for a wide range of spirits, including rum, tequila, gin, and whiskey. The idea came to him when he developed an interest in bourbon and realized there wasn’t a single go-to source for reviews. “So we launched a website that aggregated these reviews and then assigns one average score — similar to Rotten Tomatoes for movies,” he told Forbes.

As he said goodbye to his three-year show, Abrams admitted he would miss it, especially the people he worked with whom he appreciated on both a professional and personal level. However, he recognized that balancing all his commitments was no longer feasible, leaving him with no choice but to depart the show.

With Abrams stepping away from his NewsNation program, the network has already lined up a replacement for the prime 9pm slot. According to reports, journalist and NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert will take over with his own show, On Balance with Leland Vittert.

