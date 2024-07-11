What happened to Dolly from ‘My 600-lb Life’?

Dolly Martinez appeared on My 600-lb Life season 10 to improve her mental and physical health through weight loss. With the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, the Houston-based bariatric surgeon known on the show as “Doctor Now,” the Fort Worth native wanted to bring positive change in her life.

However, Dolly wasn’t anuthorized to undergo bariatric surgery, due to not having reached the desired weight loss goal set by the medical team, pre-surgery. She was already facing problems with mobility, breathing problems, and congestive heart failure. Dolly thought a weight loss surgery was an option, as she had lost 40 pounds within the show’s given timeframe, but Doctor Now told her it was mandatory to reach the target.

He encouraged Dolly to follow the diet plan given her by the medical team, and to take responsibility for improving her lifestyle. For Martinez, food was an escape from her childhood trauma. After Dolly’s drug-addicted father left her, she and her mom were on their own. Later when the My 600-lb Life season 10 cast member grew up, she was committed to an abusive partner.

Unfortunately, Dolly’s relationship with her mother became strained over time. She had moved in with her mom, but decided to leave and was residing in a homeless shelter. Even though her journey’s conclusion wasn’t documented on the TLC show, Dolly Martinez is active on her Instagram account, where she posts major and minor life updates.

As per her official Instagram account, Dolly Martinez is no longer homeless, however, there was no information as to whether she moved back in with her mother. Dolly’s bio states:

“Hey guys and gals it’s Dolly Martinez from my 600 pound life. Not homeless anymore. Living day by day. I love God and Family.”

Upon My 600-lb Life viewers’ concerns and curiosity, Dolly replied to one of the comments under her pictures that she and her mom had resolved their issues. As of June 2024, Dolly is living with Philip in Texas to navigate the “complicated” aspect of their relationship.

Martinez regularly posts pictures with her mother and Philip. In most of her captions, Dolly appreciates the support system she has and the love she shares for people close to her. She did mention that she was “down from 616 to 508” in her comment section.

To stay updated with My 600-lb Life’s cast member Dolly Martinez’s life, follow her official Instagram account.

