DC’s new lineup proves that no one has learned anything from Marvel’s multiverse of mishaps

James Gunn’s new DC lineup is ringing alarm bells. Not only does it seem the Marvel competitor hasn’t learned anything from the MCU‘s gradual post-Endgame decline in popular culture, but the new slate is also at risk of repeating mistakes that marred the Snyderverse.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn’s Warner. Bros Discovery vertical, DC Studios, plans to produce two theatrical live-action movies and one animated film per year, as well as two live-action and two animated series for the streaming service Max per year. Similar to concerns raised when Snyder’s Justice League was originally announced, DC is jumping into territory the MCU spent a decade building up to.

The Avengers was the culmination of multiple solo films, serving as the glue that eventually bound an ever-expanding universe together. It was a slow ascent, starting with Iron Man in 2008 and culminating in the cinematic event Avengers: Endgame over two decades later.

In comparison, Justice League (whether it be Synder’s authentic cut or Joss Whedon’s studio meddling disaster) kicked off after just Batman v Superman in 2016, and Wonder Woman in 2017. It was originally conceived as a team-up that would follow several origin films, including The Flash and Aquaman, but shifting slates and behind-the-scenes indecision created a huge mess with the timeline.

Gunn shared his opening move, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, in 2023. It included projects now in the can like Superman (formally Superman: Legacy) and Creature Commandos, as well as upcoming ones such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It was notable for its shared focus between big hitter characters from DC’s trinity — Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — and niche C-listers, which are a group Gunn has historically gravitated towards (the Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy).

He and Peter Safran are doubling down on this split philosophy, but with an increase in volume and frequency that has some of us nervous amid all this superhero fatigue. A Clayface body horror film, as non-lucrative as that sounds, has been promised, the Lanterns series is in production, and a Sgt. Rock movie directed by one of gay cinema’s top directors, Luca Guadagnino, is looking for its star.

If Sgt. Rock means nothing to you, it’s because it means nothing to most people. But DC Studios wants to fire on all cylinders, hoping to capitalize on what’s left of audiences’ hunger for superhero and supervillain stories.

“The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story… the result was not one DCU but many,” said Safran during a press event with the media on Feb. 21 . “This fracture proved very challenging to consumers and it chipped away at the identity of the brand.”

While it may have been perceived as “challenging” for audiences, it would be revisionist to not mention there have also been plenty of positive things said about the lack of homogeny that was present during Snyder’s years at the creative helm, so to speak. Audiences’ appetites may have furthered in this direction since, with projects that have distinct flair and voice connecting more than ever.

However, Safran believes DC Studios’ approach will allow for visionaries. “We don’t serve one kind of audience, so why make one kind of movie?” he said. “Working in a multitude of genres affords us the opportunity to allocate resources where they can make the biggest impact. We budget according to the demands of the story, and the revenue expectations of each title.”

Whether comic book movies still have the juice to facilitate new shared universes with high output, while the biggest one struggles to retain its existing fans, is yet to be seen. But when looking at box office data, it’s clear tentpoles are going nowhere soon. So, godspeed, DC.

