For 13 seasons, fans have been reveling in the high seas melodramas of Wicked Tuna, the National Geographic series in which highly skilled fishermen scour the North Atlantic in search of the rare bluefin tuna.

Premiering in 2012 and since spawning some 170 episodes, the fishing reality television show is home to its fair share of fisherman stars, from mainstay boat captain Dave Carraro to more recent newcomers like Michelle Bancewicz. One fan favorite castmate, who joined the show in the second season in 2013, was Nicholas Fudge, who was more lovingly known as Duffy.

Viewers catching up on Wicked Tuna might be surprised by the castmate’s absence in recent seasons, so what exactly happened to Duffy?

What happened to Duffy in Wicked Tuna?

Tragically, news broke in 2018 that Nicholas Fudge had suddenly passed away at the age of just 28. While reports at the time did not make Duffy’s cause of death known, a local fisherman told outlets at the time that he may have fallen victim to decompression sickness, which is known colloquially as ‘the bends’.

Decompression sickness is common among divers and occurs when there is a rapid decrease in the pressure surrounding someone, resulting in bubbles formed in skin tissue and the bloodstream. In severe cases, decompression sickness leads to shortness of breath, body tremors and coughing up blood.

Duffy appeared on the Nat Geo show as first mate to Captain Tyler McLaughlin on the Pinwheel, a vessel that featured on both Wicked Tuna and its spinoff, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. In a statement at the time of his passing, McLaughlin described Duffy as “a great friend and a talented fisherman,” and looked back fondly on their shared “epic moments at sea.”

For its part, National Geographic wrote that it was “saddened” to learn of Duffy’s passing, and sent their hopes that his “family and friends will take solace in knowing that he had so many wonderful fans who cared so deeply for him.” Duffy appeared on six seasons of Wicked Tuna before his death, with 2019’s eighth season marking the first since his passing.

As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/CW1RIHTHrY — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

Duffy was replaced by McLaughlin’s sister, Marissa, as the vessel’s first mate throughout season eight. “We just caught a fish on the spot where Duffy and I caught our last fish together,” McLaughlin said in one of the earlier episodes of season eight, “it means so much to us.”

In celebration of his life, National Geographic ran a best-of-Duffy moments episode following the season eight premiere and held a moment of silence on its X page during the episode.

