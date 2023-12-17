What happened to Jeff on ‘Unsellable Houses’? Explained

Right off the bat, let’s be clear: Jeff Lawrence from Unsellable Houses is fine. Or, you know. He’s as fine as we can determine, without having spent any time with the guy.

Viewers were worried about Jeff Laurence when, at the beginning of the fourth season of Unsellable Houses, the wholesome contractor and regular staple of the reality series failed to make an appearance. Anything could have happened in his line of work, which includes renovating uncomely homes for the benefit of their prospective sellers. Maybe he’d been called to a house deemed unsellable due to a tiger infestation. Maybe he fell off a thing.

Fans will be relieved to learn that neither tigers nor thing-falling were the cause of Jeff’s absence. Laurence simply moved on to the next chapter of his life. Longtime viewers of Unsellable Houses and one-time readers of the above sentence where we describe Jeff as a contractor will know that Jeff is a contractor. He works a regular job outside of his hours at HGTV, running his own company, JL Remodeling. You can check out some of their projects on their YouTube page. The guy stays busy.

How busy? Here’s a video where Jeff explains exactly what he’s been up to since leaving Unsellable Houses.

See? He still remodels things. He contributes his skill set to people in need of help through his Jeff Cares series. He goes to Costco sometimes, and he plays pool, dropping the seven ball into the corner pocket right in front of the camera like a cool guy in a movie. Jeff is fine. Don’t worry about Jeff. You can subscribe to Jeff’s YouTube channel for regular doses of Jeff, or watch a now-Jeffless Unsellable Houses on HGTV. Lindsay and Leslie are still there. Jeff is not, but again: He’s fine.