What happened to Joey’s sister in ‘Love is Blind?’

Family was one of the most important things to Joey Leveille from Love is Blind season 8. While dating Monica in the pods, he opened up about his family history, particularly his sister, and his story had the world sympathizing with him. At his wedding with Monica, he paid tribute to his sister in a few meaningful ways. But eager fans are curious as to what really happened to Joey’s sister.

Keeping his sister’s memory alive

Joey was very vocal about his sister, Chasea, right from his time in the pods. He shared stories about his childhood with Monica, speaking about how his sister suffered from multiple health difficulties throughout her life. She passed away in 2006, and Joey has kept her memory alive since then. He often posts about her on his Instagram, particularly on the anniversary of her death and on her birthday.

One post he shared was a baby photo of the two of them with a long, heartfelt caption. Part of it read, “When I look back on tough years, I always tend to reflect on what my sister has taught me… I find joy in so many things and I owe that in part to my sister. When I dance she dances with me and when I surf she surfs with me.”

According to her obituary, she died at St. Mary’s Medical Center after spending years of her life in a home hospital. While Joey’s posts and her obituary don’t say exactly what her cause of death was, it was shown that she used a wheelchair. Moreover, from Joey’s stories, we know that she struggled with her health throughout her life. He credits her as the “biggest influence” in his life, and it was very heartwarming to see him constantly honor her.

How did Joey pay tribute to his sister?

Even though Joey didn’t end up getting married this season, he took the wedding seriously enough to pay tribute to his late sister. His mother burst into tears when she saw that Joey had left out an unoccupied wheelchair labeled “For Chasea,” beside the rest of his family’s seats at the wedding. This was his way of honoring her presence and keeping her in mind on one of the most important days of his life.

After Monica said no at the altar and he agreed with her decision, Joey gave a touching speech to their gathered friends and family that once again honored his sister. He said, “One thing my sister, Chasea, had always taught me was to cherish every moment and every little good thing. Although we came here and this was our ultimate decision, I think there’s still a ton of good. And just like my sister would do if she was here, find that and cherish that. And I’m sure Monica feels the same. So, thank you.”

It was clear throughout the season that he always had her on his mind and it was great to see him pay respects to her every chance he got.

